Easter egg hunt announced in High Easter

PUBLISHED: 08:51 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 10 February 2020

Last year's egg hunt was a success. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Archant

An Easter egg hunt will take place on Easter Monday, April 13... in High Easter.

If this is not too much Easter for you, tickets are now on sale for the event, which will take place from 2.30pm at the village hall.

The Easter bunny and the Easter chick will be there to help the egg hunters if required.

The village hall will be open all afternoon for refreshments, so if anyone is passing through the village, call in for a cuppa and cake.

Money raised from this event will be shared between the High Easter Senior Residents Club and High Easter Village Hall funds.

The Easter egg hunt has been taking place annualy in the village for the past 22 years.

Tickets for the egg hunters are £3 each and can be bought from Brian Hockley by emailing hockley261@btinternet.com or calling 01279871181.

