Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

PUBLISHED: 16:06 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:46 07 December 2018

Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Comment
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEASTTony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) was handed £18m to help with infrastructure and capacity, just before what is expected to be another busy winter for the region’s health service.

West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, was also given £13m to go towards redeveloping their emergency department.

A total of 75 projects nationwide received the funding, with the aim to upgrade facilities so more people can be treated and more can be done to prevent ill-health in the first place.

The EEAST money will go towards improving or updating outdated bases and also taking vehicle maintenance in house.

Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEASTTony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

The bases will also house EEAST’s new 24/7 make-ready service, which will see specialist teams work around the clock to clean and restock all vehicles to a consistently high standard. This will free up operational staff from completing these tasks so that they can get back out to respond to patients more quickly.

The news comes as EEAST prepares to start work on the first phase of the make-ready project, which will see 10 sites upgraded.

Richard Kirk, head of make-ready services at EEAST, said: “Together with the £6.5m we have already received, it will help us create the infrastructure to phase in our 24/7 make-ready service, in turn ensuring there is always a fully-stocked, cleaned and checked vehicle ready for our crews to use. This will help them get back out on the roads to take life-saving help our patients as quickly as possible.”

Dr Ed Garratt, chief officer for Ipswich and East Suffolk clinical commissioning group (CCG), which is the lead commissioner of EEAST on behalf of 19 of the region’s CCGs, said: “There will be a real benefit to staff to get better quality facilities as well. Put together, it will mean crews get back on the road more quickly, which means that patients in the community will be seen more quickly.”

Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEASTTony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock, who is also MP for West Suffolk, added: “We want even more patients to receive world-class care in world-class NHS facilities and this near billion-pound boost – one of the most substantial capital funding commitments ever made – means that the NHS can do just that for years to come.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

Yesterday, 16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Great Dunmow Round Table to collect items for foodbank in Christmas lead-up

Yesterday, 08:02 Katherine Heslop
Father Christmas on a previous tour of Dunmow, for the Great Dunmow Round Table collection. Picture: CAPTURE HOUSE

Great Dunmow Round Table will be collecting goods for Braintree Foodbank this December.

Former Helena Romanes pupil and obstacle racer sets his sights on million dollar goal

Yesterday, 07:54 Katherine Heslop
Jonathan Albon competing in America. Picture: SPARTAN RACE

He has leapt over fire pits, jumped off cliffs and been electrocuted, now 100 miles of Icelandic terrain stands between a former Helena Romanes School pupil and a $1million jackpot.

Benefit changes causing ‘impossible’ problems for people in Uttlesford

Yesterday, 09:27 Imogen Braddick
Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Universal credit is putting people in “impossible situations”, the chief executive of Uttlesford Citizens Advice Hub says.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Coroner rules open conclusion at inquest into death of “much loved” Dunmow mother

Police attended the scene where Tina ODette Wardley's body was found.

Review: Aladdin at the Cambridge Arts Theatre - “I laughed so much my ribs started to hurt”

Matt Crosby plays Widow Twankey at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH.

Dunmow teenager arrested in connection with Uttlesford vehicle thefts released on bail

Vehicles seized by Essex Police after executing a search warrant at an address in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Gallery Thousands enjoy Christmas lights switch on in Dunmow

The Dunmow Christmas lights were switched on over the weekend. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Arrests made in connection with thefts from vehicles after officers find suspected stolen tools

Vehicles seized by Essex Police after executing a search warrant at an address in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide