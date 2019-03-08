E-fit released by police in burglary investigation
PUBLISHED: 14:53 14 September 2019
Archant
Officers investigating a burglary in Dunmow have issued an e-fit image of a man they would like to trace.
Jewellery was reported stolen from an address in Braintree Road at about 10.50am on August 7.
The man officers would like to trace is described as white, in his early to mid-20s, around 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with brown hair.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you recognise the man or have any information about the burglary please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/126699/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
Comments have been disabled on this article.