Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dunmwow mayor hopes young will 'have a voice' through new youth council plans

PUBLISHED: 08:10 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 25 July 2019

Mayor Emma Marcus, at a teddy bear picnic earlier this month, organised by Dunmow Town Council . CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Emma Marcus, at a teddy bear picnic earlier this month, organised by Dunmow Town Council . CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

The mayor of Dunmow said she wants to give young people a "voice", as her plan for a youth town council received support from fellow councillors.

Members of Great Dunmow Town Council gave Councillor Emma Marcus the green light to investigate setting up a youth council, after a 12-year-old boy at last year's Dunmow Carnival prompted her to consider the scheme.

At a town council meeting on Thursday, Cllr Marcus said: "I am keen to get it going. There have always been quite a few young people who are keen to get involved. Because we don't have much guidance on what to do I want to create a small group just to sit down and say 'is this how we want to do it?'"

You may also want to watch:

She added: "A lot of young people are interested but are too young to be on the council. I think it would be a really nice way to give them a voice. We can say what we are thinking about a skate park but they might have different ideas to us."

Councillor Alan Stratton said in response: "Any interaction we have with the young people is a massive benefit. They are the next people coming through. It would be really nice not just from their perspective but for us. Ideas may come that we might not think of."

During last year's carnival, members of the public were encouraged to put their ideas for the town in a 'wishing well'. One 12-year-old boy, Cllr Marcus explained, said he wanted to be a councillor, and asked if Dunmow could have a youth town council.

"The next stage for me is to sit down with some councillors who have experience with youth councils and bat a few ideas around and then get the other people who are interested, involved," she said.

"I want them to be a voice for the council and to let us know what is wanted and not us thinking we know. Also I think it is going to be really nice that they get the chance to try it out [being a councillor] so when they reach 18 they can join."

Most Read

MPs react following Boris Johnson’s leadership victory

Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

MP lands top job in Boris Johnson’s new cabinet

James Cleverly and Brandon Lewis. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY TWITTER

Most Read

MPs react following Boris Johnson’s leadership victory

Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

MP lands top job in Boris Johnson’s new cabinet

James Cleverly and Brandon Lewis. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY TWITTER

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

MP lands top job in Boris Johnson’s new cabinet

James Cleverly and Brandon Lewis. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY TWITTER

Dunmwow mayor hopes young will ‘have a voice’ through new youth council plans

Mayor Emma Marcus, at a teddy bear picnic earlier this month, organised by Dunmow Town Council . CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunmow Scouts wish long-established secretary farewell

Dunmow Scout Leader, Mike Best, presented Sarah Cousins with a bouquet as a thank you for her hard work. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Courtney Pine will be playing at Saffron Hall on Friday, October 11

Courtney Pine

Cambridge Arts Theatre announces its autumn season

Tara Fitzgerald and Robert Lindsay in Prism
Drive 24