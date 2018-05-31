Public shows support for frontline workers at final clap for carers
PUBLISHED: 14:39 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 03 June 2020
Sharareh Farshivdar
The 10th and final Thursday night 8pm clap for our carers has rung out across the Dunmow district.
And the public has been showing its support in various ways for NHS staff and key workers.
Four year old Melody Alinejad’s family sent us this picture of her with her painted rainbow and NHS support message, and said she has been clapping for the NHS to support her heroes from her Blake End home.
And Great Dunmow restaurant The Pride of Sylhet got in touch via Facebook to share they have been supporting NHS heroes at Broomfield Hospital with food.
The 8pm clap started on Thursday March 26.
There are now plans to have a Clap For Our Carers day on March 25, 2021, one year on from the first applause.
