Published: 12:00 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:18 AM December 16, 2020

Christmas cheer at The Maypole in Thaxted. Picture: SAM DUNBAR/ VINCE SALTER - Credit: The Maypole, Thaxted

These are the latest reader pictures that have been sent it to give Christmas cheer.

They include images from Great Easton village, which is hosting a Christmas light up competition. People were invited to illuminate their houses after the Christmas tree lights were switched on, and the lights on the village green.

Those talking part can vote for their favourite and the winner will be announced on December 23 when they hope to be singing Christmas carols as a community on doorsteps. Julie Neale said: “This was suggested by my daughter who is a Sister at Addenbrookes hospital. She wanted people to have the feel-good factor she experienced along with her colleagues, when the nation clapped for the NHS on a Thursday night. The Community Association loved the idea and have supported the event.”

We’ve also been sent a video from the Maypole in Thaxted!

Let’s Brighten Up Christmas!

This festive home is at Woodlands Walk, Great Dunmow. Picture: JAYNE EAST - Credit: Jayne East

Stephanie Baker-Kerans sent us this picture from Stortford Road, Little Canfield. Picture: STEPHANIE BAKER-KERANS - Credit: Stephanie Baker-Kerans

Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN - Credit: Paula Austin

Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN - Credit: Paula Austin

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER - Credit: Stacey Ellwood/ Peter Bosher

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER - Credit: Stacey Ellwood/ Peter Bosher

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER - Credit: Peter Bosher/ Stacey Ellwood

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE - Credit: Julie Neale