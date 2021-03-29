Published: 5:00 PM March 29, 2021

Year 3 children at Dunmow St Mary's have been working with Reverend Elsie Bouffler of St Mary's Church to create an online Easter service.

The children have written Easter readings and prayers for the service, art and order of service booklets.

Year 3 teachers Miss Rebecca Bussell and Miss Stef Cramer said: “This was a fantastic way for the children to learn more about the Easter story."

Reverend Elsie worshiped outside with Year 3 and received their decorated cairn stones.

Reverend Elsie Bouffler of St Mary's Church worshipped outside with children from Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School children with Rev Elsie Bouffler of St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow, and the painted cairn stones - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Children with their painted cairn stones at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Painted stones on the remembrance cairn at St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

The cairn has been built over Lent and the community invited to lay a stone for someone or something lost this year.

Reverend Elsie said: “The bright stones will cause us to stop and reflect on all we have lost this year and also to think about how we can make our world a brighter, better place as we come through this time.”

The Easter service is via the school’s website at www.dsmprimary.essex.sch.uk/easter-service/



