Roisin’s community cheer in Dunmow is rewarded by Jack Petchey’s Community Awards

Roisin Murphy from Dunmow has received £50 from Jack Petchey’s Community Awards, for raising neighbourhood spirits during lockdown.

Roisin wrote inspirational quotes and activity suggestions for people to do every day, on a blackboard outside her home.

She added positive messages, advertised local businesses, as well as sharing online quizzes and classes.

As time went on, Roisin, 16, brightened up the area around her blackboard. She painted flowers on her nearby bench and created an Easter egg hunt.

Claire Hickles, who nominated her, said: “Roisin’s main aim has been to give local residents while they’re out on their daily walks something positive to see. I am so proud of her for wanting to do something for others.”

Roisin said she really appreciated the award. She also received a letter of congratulations from Sir Jack.

Trudy Kilcullen MBE, CEO of the Jack Petchey Foundation said: “Young people inspire us all the time with the incredible work they do and that has not stopped in the current situation.

“We want to recognise more young people across London and Essex doing inspirational things to help their community and hope these Community Awards will motivate others and truly showcase the positive things young people do every day.”

A young person can be nominated for any actions they are doing to help vulnerable family members, the local area, school or youth group during the covid-19 situation as long as these abide by the government guidelines for social distancing.

These could include delivering groceries to a vulnerable neighbour, creating content to inspire others, helping a youth group to adapt their work online, contacting local isolated people on the phone, and supporting a parent or friend who is a keyworker.

The Jack Petchey Foundation has worked with schools and youth groups since 2005, and provided £666,243 in funding.