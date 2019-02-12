Advanced search

Dunmow reverend set for move to pastures new as she takes up archdeaconry role

PUBLISHED: 08:40 21 February 2019

Revd Ruth Patten is to become Archdeacon of Colchester. Picture: DUNMOW PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

The reverend at St Mary’s Church in Dunmow has been appointed the new Archdeacon of Colchester.

The Rev Ruth Patten, who is also priest-in-charge at St Andrew’s Church in Barnston, will leave her current post in May.

Speaking about her appointment, Rev Patten said: “I am excited to be returning to the Colchester archdeaconry in a new capacity. I have come to love north Essex over the past few years and look forward to working alongside people in the parishes and communities of the archdeaconry.”

An archdecon is responsible for the administration of an archdeaconry which is a part of an episcopal area and comprises a number of deaneries, within a diocese. Rev Patten will continue to work in the Diocese of Chelmsford.

She told the Broadcast: “I’ve enjoyed my time ministering in Dunmow and Barnston since arriving here in June 2014. In recent years we’ve built up much stronger relationships with our local schools and in the community and it’s been exciting to see these connections develop. It’s been a privilege to serve alongside the many faithful and committed people who make up our church communities and who seek to live their lives shaped by their faith in God.”

The Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell, the Bishop of Chelmsford, said: “I am delighted that Ruth Patten has agreed to be the next Archdeacon of Colchester. Before ordination, Ruth worked as a producer in the BBC. She is a creative person. She will bring vision, energy and thoughtfulness to her new post.”

Rev Patten will be admitted as the Archdeacon of Colchester in Chelmsford Cathedral on May 12.

Welcoming the appointment, the Right Reverend Roger Morris, the Area Bishop of Colchester said: “I am genuinely thrilled at the prospect of working with Ruth in this new capacity. Ruth has proven herself to be a very able, imaginative, warm-hearted parish priest.

“Ruth is a gifted musician. She has spoken before about life ‘not being a rehearsal’ and therefore I am delighted that she has grasped this opportunity at this time to serve God as Archdeacon of Colchester.”

