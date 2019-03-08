U3A group enthralled by explorer's adventures

Fran Sandham Archant

Fran Sandham, who made a 3,000-mile walk across the middle of Africa, on his own, spoke to Dunmow U3A (University of the Third Age).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sandham walked from the Skeleton Coast in Namibia to Bagamoyo in Tanzania.

You may also want to watch:

Equipped only with his walking boots , sticks and rucksack, he trekked for a year across some of the most challenging places in the world, including deserts and jungles, inspired by Livingstone and Stanley, the colonial explorers.

Despite encounters with snakes, concerns about lions, and ongoing pain from blisters, he said he found friendly welcoming people and sufficient food and water to keep him going.

Dunmow U3A offers over 30 different interest groups and outings. Its newest groups are Croquet and Zumba Gold.

The next speaker, on May 29 will be Graham Bendell on The Life of a Gamekeeper. Meetings are on the last Wednesday of the month at 2pm in Foakes Hall. There will be a quiz night on June 15. Contact Mike Best 01371 872290.