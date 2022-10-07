Dunmow celebrates 40 years of the University of the Third Age

Dunmow's u3a group - which provides opportunities for those no longer in work to come together and learn - celebrated the national organisation's 40th birthday.

The Mayor of Dunmow Patrick Lavelle and town crier Jody Huizar joined almost 200 members for an evening of entertainment.

Town crier Jody Huizar and Mayor Patrick Lavelle with the Sinclair C5 - Credit: Dunmow u3a

There were demonstrations from the u3a's line dancing and Zumba groups, as well as book readings and wine tasting.

A cake was served in the u3a colours of blue, yellow and white, there was a display of photos of the group through the years and there was a chance to sit in an original Sinclair C5 electric tricycle from the 1980s.

Mayor Lavelle - who posed for a photo in the Sinclair C5 - marked the occasion with a toast as he cut the celebration cake.

For more information about Dunmow u3a go to https://u3asites.org.uk/dunmow/welcome or phone 07385 879846 and leave a message.