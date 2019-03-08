Dunmow town council to run training session in bid to improve pond

A free training session will be held this weekend in Dunmow for young anglers, with the aim of improving the state of Doctor's Pond and encourage responsible fishing.

Plans for the session emerged after a former competitive angler bemoaned the condition of the pond at a meeting of Dunmow Town Council's downs and commons committee on July 18.

He told councillors that "kids" were struggling to cope with the size of some fish, adding that "a lot of people are fishing without due care", leaving rubbish "everywhere".

The session, which is being run by Dunmow Town Council in association with the Dunmow Piscatorial Society, is for anglers under 16 and will start in the youth centre next to Doctors Pond on Sunday, at 10am.

Dunmow town councillor, Peter Noble, said: "The aim is to encourage young anglers to get the most from their time on the bank and become more environmentally aware. We want to encourage our youngsters to get outdoors with their friends over the summer and enjoy the facilities we have to offer in Dunmow but we want them to do so whilst respecting both the other users of the facilities and the wildlife.

"There is nothing more disheartening than sitting by a bank not catching anything, or worse getting in a massive tangle or hooking and losing a fish because nobody has taken the time to help them improve their skills."

During the session, a short lesson will be followed by hands-on training from seasoned anglers at the pond.

Young anglers will need to bring their own rod and line or pole and bait as well as plenty of drinking water, sun cream and waterproof clothing if needed. Cllr Noble stressed that it doesn't matter how good the equipment is, as experts will help them "get the best from it".

New rules for fishing at the pond will also be introduced in the next couple of weeks, with the emphasis on improving fish care and disposing of lines and other rubbish properly, he added.

To sign up, e-mail dunmowdoctorspond@btinternet.com to request an entry form or collect one from the town council offices in Stortford Road, Great Dunmow.