Staff at Dunmow superstore raise hundreds for charity

PUBLISHED: 09:12 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 19 April 2019

Staff at the Tesco store in Dunmow raised more than £400 for an epilepsy charity during a fundraising day.

The day saw a team manager, who suffers from epilepsy, ride 30 miles on a bike and male employees had their legs waxed too.

There was also a bake-off, whilst all co-workers wore purple for the day, held on March 26.

The team were raising funds for Epilepsy Action.

Martin Paine, who has had epilepsy for 22 years, completed a 30-mile ride on a cycling machine.

Martin has not had a seizure since brain surgery in 2011 and was also one of six male colleagues who had their legs waxed.

He said: “I didn't realise the pain would be that bad, especially around the ankles and back of the legs. I won't rush to do it again.”

Epilepsy Action aims to improve the lives of everyone living with the condition.

