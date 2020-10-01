Dunmow Big Draw on the horizon, with outdoor activities for all

Councillor Patrick Lavelle. Archant

Preparations are underway for the 10th Dunmow Big Draw.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year’s event is outdoors and will run from October 10-31.

Sculptures are being created by professional artists. There will also be a fun family art trail featuring artworks by local children and residents from Redbond Care Home displayed in the windows of 18 shops and cafes.

The event is part of the International Big Draw Festival and the theme is “A Climate of Change”.

Artists Deb Hart, Graham Slade are creating a giant perch sculpture out of willow, rush nettles and reclaimed steel. Perch are known to live in the river Chelmer that runs through Great Dunmow.

Artist Nabil Ali has taken inspiration from the Green Man carving on St Mary’s Church. He is creating “Leaf People” to be displayed in St Mary’s Riverbank Walk.

The abstract figures will be made out of natural materials and are designed to encourage everyone to pause and think about what we can do to help local wildlife.

You may also want to watch:

The art trail will link the sculptures by taking families on a health walk through the town.

A map with a walking route will be available online closer to the time. Because of coronavirus health and hygiene measures, physical maps are not going to be handed out.

The Dunmow Big Draw is being organised by arts company High Stile Projects and has been supported by a National Lottery grant from Arts Council England.

Schools and groups taking part include Dunmow St Mary’s and Great Dunmow Primary, Freedom Daycare Nursery, Dunmow Brownie units and residents from Redbond Care Home. The art trail is being supported by the Great Dunmow Town Team.

Councillor Patrick Lavelle of Great Dunmow Town Council, who is also part of the May Dunmow Prosper sub committee, said he was delighted to support the scheme which is being led by High Stile Projects.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to display in Dunmow the artwork from local residents.

“I am extremely pleased with the local support that has been given by the town team and local busineses.

“Businesses immediately agreed to display the artworks which I think is a great result and does show the businesses are very keen to be involved in something that is a very good project.”