Dunmow teenager wins Dance World Cup Finals

Jess Garner at the Dance Wolrd Cup Finals in San Sebastian - Credit: Bev Louth

A teenager from Great Dunmow has won a world dance championship.

Year 10 student, Jess Garner, has won the Dance World Cup Finals 2022 in San Sebastian.

On Saturday, July 3, after qualifying to represent Team England with her Acro solo performance, Jess competed in the Junior Acro Section and won with 95.5 marks.

She placed in all of her dances and proceeded to bring home two gold medals, a silver medal and a bronze medal.

Jess started ballet when she was three years old with Miss Gemma at White Court Dance.

Last year she auditioned and gained a place with an Elite Surrey based team, SJDC and competes around the UK.

Jess said: "I just love performing my routine."

Her nan, Pat Bradley, is her biggest fan and said: "I knew she could win it, she's a beautiful dancer and we are extremely proud of her."



