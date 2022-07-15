Dunmow teenager wins Dance World Cup Finals
- Credit: Bev Louth
A teenager from Great Dunmow has won a world dance championship.
Year 10 student, Jess Garner, has won the Dance World Cup Finals 2022 in San Sebastian.
On Saturday, July 3, after qualifying to represent Team England with her Acro solo performance, Jess competed in the Junior Acro Section and won with 95.5 marks.
She placed in all of her dances and proceeded to bring home two gold medals, a silver medal and a bronze medal.
Jess started ballet when she was three years old with Miss Gemma at White Court Dance.
Last year she auditioned and gained a place with an Elite Surrey based team, SJDC and competes around the UK.
Jess said: "I just love performing my routine."
Most Read
- 1 Dunmow Flitch Trials make a comeback after being on hold due to COVID
- 2 The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke
- 3 Dunmow residents fundraise for children's centre in Ukraine
- 4 Felsted blaze almost destroyed crops after spark caused fire near farm
- 5 50+ drivers seen illegally using M11 hard shoulder after fatal crash
- 6 Simple Minds set for Audley End concert ahead of releasing new album Direction Of The Heart
- 7 Tributes paid to 'much respected' Great Dunmow Town Band leader Andy King
- 8 New crematorium opens in Dunmow
- 9 Mandatory CCTV in taxis being considered
- 10 Uttlesford R4U secures full funding for those housing Ukrainian refugees
Her nan, Pat Bradley, is her biggest fan and said: "I knew she could win it, she's a beautiful dancer and we are extremely proud of her."