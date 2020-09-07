Great Dunmow Town Council meeting hears about the swimming pool
PUBLISHED: 10:54 07 September 2020
A Dunmow swimming club representative has been given an apology that the town’s pool remains closed.
Operator 1Life, which has the leisure contract from Uttlesford District Council (UDC), announced they would open Saffron Walden’s Lord Butler Leisure Centre pool on September 1 but there is date to reopen the pool in Dunmow.
Darren Dack asked last week’s council meeting if the mayor could step in and solve the issue for hundreds of children.
Mr Dack said: “Dunmow Atlantis has 180 swimmers who are unable to swim. I don’t think it’s good enough.
“I think for the childrens’ mental health we have got to get that open.”
He said Dunmow Atlantis spends £30,000 a year at the swimming pool.
Mayor Mike Coleman said he had been told the pool would not be opened until the children were back at school.
Town and district councillor Alex Armstrong, the sports and leisure portfolio holder for UDC, apologised to Mr Dack on behalf of Uttlesford District Council and 1Life.
He told the meeting they had been advised the pool would be open in October.
“I have already told them that’s not good enough,” he said.
“I have said the beginning of October, if not September. I can assure you I am pushing this hard.”
