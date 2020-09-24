Dunmow drive-in concert was a success and raised money for St Mary’s Church
PUBLISHED: 17:20 24 September 2020
Andy King
The first drive-in concert fundraiser for St Mary’s Church, Great Dunmow, has been declared a huge success and raised over £500.
Organised by Andy King, it included The Great Dunmow Town Band Ensemble, Afterglow and others who performed in the church car park, while concert-goers enjoyed the music from their vehicles.
In keeping the spirit of a drive-in, Sandy’s Diner served burgers and hot dogs.
The weather was also kind, as it was a sunny day.
Andy said: “In these difficult and uncertain times the performing arts are having a tough time putting on live shows in a safe way and drive in events are becoming the best way to do this to ensure social distance.
“This was the first time a drive-in event has been in Great Dunmow and with the success of this more will be planned.”
All money made from the concert will help towards the running costs of the church.
