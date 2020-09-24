Advanced search

Dunmow drive-in concert was a success and raised money for St Mary’s Church

PUBLISHED: 17:20 24 September 2020

Afterglow Acoustic Duo Rhiannon Howys and Reece Smith performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King

Afterglow Acoustic Duo Rhiannon Howys and Reece Smith performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King

Andy King

The first drive-in concert fundraiser for St Mary’s Church, Great Dunmow, has been declared a huge success and raised over £500.

We B 40 performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy KingWe B 40 performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King

Organised by Andy King, it included The Great Dunmow Town Band Ensemble, Afterglow and others who performed in the church car park, while concert-goers enjoyed the music from their vehicles.

In keeping the spirit of a drive-in, Sandy’s Diner served burgers and hot dogs.

The weather was also kind, as it was a sunny day.

Andy said: “In these difficult and uncertain times the performing arts are having a tough time putting on live shows in a safe way and drive in events are becoming the best way to do this to ensure social distance.

The Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy KingThe Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King

“This was the first time a drive-in event has been in Great Dunmow and with the success of this more will be planned.”

All money made from the concert will help towards the running costs of the church.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Art history classes being run online by Saffron Walden resident

David Aronsohn of Saffron Walden. Picture: submitted

Radio station shows can now be heard across Essex

Pete Chapman, founder of Actual Radio in Colchester. Picture: Actual Radio

Dunmow drive-in concert was a success and raised money for St Mary’s Church

Afterglow Acoustic Duo Rhiannon Howys and Reece Smith performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald’s Love Valley Tour due in Cambridge in April 2021

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis Mitchell

Police takes ‘Fuel Action’ as petrol station owner speaks about incidents

Saracens filling station in Thaxted is one of the businesses who suffered from fuel theft. Photo: Andra Maciuca.