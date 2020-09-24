Dunmow drive-in concert was a success and raised money for St Mary’s Church

Afterglow Acoustic Duo Rhiannon Howys and Reece Smith performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King Andy King

The first drive-in concert fundraiser for St Mary’s Church, Great Dunmow, has been declared a huge success and raised over £500.

We B 40 performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King We B 40 performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King

Organised by Andy King, it included The Great Dunmow Town Band Ensemble, Afterglow and others who performed in the church car park, while concert-goers enjoyed the music from their vehicles.

In keeping the spirit of a drive-in, Sandy’s Diner served burgers and hot dogs.

The weather was also kind, as it was a sunny day.

Andy said: “In these difficult and uncertain times the performing arts are having a tough time putting on live shows in a safe way and drive in events are becoming the best way to do this to ensure social distance.

The Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King The Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King

“This was the first time a drive-in event has been in Great Dunmow and with the success of this more will be planned.”

All money made from the concert will help towards the running costs of the church.

