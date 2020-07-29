Gallery

Some of the best of Year 10’s student work from Helena Romanes School

Year 10 student art portfolio work created at The Helena Romanes School in Dunmow. Picture: HRS Helena Romanes School

Year 10 have been completing work to try and ensure the best results for their GCSEs next year.

Year 10 practice for GCSE Food Preparation practical assessment at The Helena Romanes School in Dunmow. Picture: HRS Year 10 practice for GCSE Food Preparation practical assessment at The Helena Romanes School in Dunmow. Picture: HRS

Students at Helena Romanes School have been busy and productive during lockdown.

They have been working on three to five lessons a day supported by video lessons from teachers and online resources delivered through Google Classroom.

Helena Romanes School has been using digital learning platforms for over five years and so when lockdown began, students and staff were able to easily adapt the learning environment into a digital one.

The schools says students have been working on all of their GCSE subjects - including practice for their GCSE Food Preparation practical assessment, art portfolio work, exploring the representation of women in media and video games while also covering new content for all of their core and option subjects.

Neal Wilcox, Director of Learning for Year 10, said: “Year 10 have been working with real dedication, effort and resilience.

“They have adapted brilliantly to a new way of working and I have been hugely proud to lead them through this time.”

He added: “I would like to thank the parents who have worked so hard in supporting the learning during this time

despite a myriad of pressures”.

Headteacher Dan Gee said: “A lot is owed to the hard work, creativity and dedication of the teaching and support staff during this time who have worked tirelessly to provide excellent learning materials and support.”

The school has had feedback from some parents who have thanked teachers for dedication and planning and for setting the students challenging and thorough work to ensure pupils are ready for GCSEs next year.

Year 10 are due to complete their final year of their GCSE studies in June 2021.

Year 10 student work created at The Helena Romanes School in Dunmow. Picture: HRS Year 10 student work created at The Helena Romanes School in Dunmow. Picture: HRS

