Success in Rotary Club of Dunmow Schools Competition
PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 November 2020
Rotary Club of Dunmow
Young people have been presented with their awards for succeeding in this year’s Rotary Club of Dunmow’s Schools Competition.
As these are national competitions, winners were sent to the District (Essex) competition and those winners are sent to the national Rotary competition.
Brian Tranter said: “The Rotary Club of Dunmow holds several competitions for young people from five to 18 every year.
“Usually we hold a special awards evening in May, but due to Covid, this was postponed, and the awards are being presented in schools this year.
“The judges were impressed with the over all standard of the entries, and wish to thank all those taking part.”
At Great Dunmow Primary School, Lailah Albon won the overall Dunmow prize for Young Writer, and the Essex District prize, with her essay on The Unwanted Puppy, under the theme ‘Connections’.
Fellow pupil Harriet Stigwood won the overall Dunmow prize for her artwork on the theme ‘Through My Eyes’ in the Young Artist Competition.
Prizes have also been given to pupils in Helena Romanes, Felsted and Stebbing schools.
At Felsted, Willow-Mae B fwon both the school prize and the overall Dunmow prize for Young Photographer in the Junior section, and Georgie P won both Young Artist and Young Writer prizes for the school.
The winners were:
YOUNG WRITER COMPETITION. Theme: Connections
Intermediate
Helena Romanes School Louise Mourton
Primary
Felsted Primary School Winner: Georgie Powell
Dunmow Primary School Winner: Lailah Albon, age 7
Overall Dunmow winner: Lailah Albon, Great Dunmow Primary School.
Lailah also won the District Junior prize for Young Writer
YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION –Theme “THROUGH MY EYES”
Felsted School
Junior: Georgina Powell
Great Dunmow Primary School
Infant: Harriet Stigwood
Junior: Amelie Coles
Stebbing School
Junior: Hollie Reeve
Overall winner, Dunmow: Harriet Stigwood, Great Dunmow Primary
YOUNG PHOTOGRAPHER COMPETITION, Junior. Theme: Through my eyes
Stebbing Primary: Isla Purkiss
Felsted Primary: Willow Mae Bryan
Great Dunmow Primary: Gabriella Rea
Overall Dunmow winner: Willow Mae Bryan, Felsted
YOUTH SPEAKS- a Debate:
Intermediate Team Winners: Ellie Dinning, Danielle Fookes, Toby Stringer, Felsted School
Senior Team Winners: Henry Dean, Vivian Beale, Charlotte Perry, Felsted.
