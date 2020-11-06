Advanced search

Success in Rotary Club of Dunmow Schools Competition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 November 2020

Competition winners Lailah Albon (on the left), Harriet Stigwood (on the right), Great Dunmow Primary School headteacher Kevin Watts, Rotary Club of Dunmow President Willie Fraser and Youth Chair Jenny Versey. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF DUNMOW

Competition winners Lailah Albon (on the left), Harriet Stigwood (on the right), Great Dunmow Primary School headteacher Kevin Watts, Rotary Club of Dunmow President Willie Fraser and Youth Chair Jenny Versey. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF DUNMOW

Rotary Club of Dunmow

Young people have been presented with their awards for succeeding in this year’s Rotary Club of Dunmow’s Schools Competition.

Pupils Willow-Mae and Georgina won in the Rotary Club of Dunmow Schools Competition. Picture: Felsted Primary SchoolPupils Willow-Mae and Georgina won in the Rotary Club of Dunmow Schools Competition. Picture: Felsted Primary School

As these are national competitions, winners were sent to the District (Essex) competition and those winners are sent to the national Rotary competition.

Brian Tranter said: “The Rotary Club of Dunmow holds several competitions for young people from five to 18 every year.

“Usually we hold a special awards evening in May, but due to Covid, this was postponed, and the awards are being presented in schools this year.

“The judges were impressed with the over all standard of the entries, and wish to thank all those taking part.”

Pupil Willow-Mae won the school competition and the overall Dunmow prize for Young Photographer in the Junior Section. This was one of her submissions. Picture: Willow-Mae/ Felsted Primary SchoolPupil Willow-Mae won the school competition and the overall Dunmow prize for Young Photographer in the Junior Section. This was one of her submissions. Picture: Willow-Mae/ Felsted Primary School

At Great Dunmow Primary School, Lailah Albon won the overall Dunmow prize for Young Writer, and the Essex District prize, with her essay on The Unwanted Puppy, under the theme ‘Connections’.

Fellow pupil Harriet Stigwood won the overall Dunmow prize for her artwork on the theme ‘Through My Eyes’ in the Young Artist Competition.

Prizes have also been given to pupils in Helena Romanes, Felsted and Stebbing schools.

At Felsted, Willow-Mae B fwon both the school prize and the overall Dunmow prize for Young Photographer in the Junior section, and Georgie P won both Young Artist and Young Writer prizes for the school.

Pupil Willow-Mae won the school competition and the overall Dunmow prize for Young Photographer in the Junior Section. This was one of her submissions. Picture: Willow-Mae/ Felsted Primary SchoolPupil Willow-Mae won the school competition and the overall Dunmow prize for Young Photographer in the Junior Section. This was one of her submissions. Picture: Willow-Mae/ Felsted Primary School

The winners were:

YOUNG WRITER COMPETITION. Theme: Connections

Georgina won the Young Artist prize for the school with her drawing 's winning entry of an underwater scene called Through My Eyes. She also won the Young Writer prize. Picture: Georgina / Felsted Primary SchoolGeorgina won the Young Artist prize for the school with her drawing 's winning entry of an underwater scene called Through My Eyes. She also won the Young Writer prize. Picture: Georgina / Felsted Primary School

Intermediate

Helena Romanes School Louise Mourton

Primary

Felsted Primary School Winner: Georgie Powell

Dunmow Primary School Winner: Lailah Albon, age 7

Overall Dunmow winner: Lailah Albon, Great Dunmow Primary School.

Lailah also won the District Junior prize for Young Writer

You may also want to watch:

YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION –Theme “THROUGH MY EYES”

Felsted School

Junior: Georgina Powell

Great Dunmow Primary School

Infant: Harriet Stigwood

Junior: Amelie Coles

Stebbing School

Junior: Hollie Reeve

Overall winner, Dunmow: Harriet Stigwood, Great Dunmow Primary

YOUNG PHOTOGRAPHER COMPETITION, Junior. Theme: Through my eyes

Stebbing Primary: Isla Purkiss

Felsted Primary: Willow Mae Bryan

Great Dunmow Primary: Gabriella Rea

Overall Dunmow winner: Willow Mae Bryan, Felsted

YOUTH SPEAKS- a Debate:

Intermediate Team Winners: Ellie Dinning, Danielle Fookes, Toby Stringer, Felsted School

Senior Team Winners: Henry Dean, Vivian Beale, Charlotte Perry, Felsted.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Shop Local: Florist’s industry success as she celebrates fifth year in business

Stephanie Harris of florist business The Rose Garden in Great Dunmow. Picture: THE ROSE GARDEN

Fundraising efforts bring treats and joy to others

Jess Kearns and Amy Johnson, organisers of Dunmow's Baby and Toddler Event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Free online event for Essex residents interested in becoming County Councillors

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Shop Local: No excuse to have a dull Wardrobe this lockdown

Nikki of Great Dunnow store Wardrobe. Picture: Nikki Anthony

Pregnancy app has helped over 5,000 people in Essex

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Shop Local: Florist’s industry success as she celebrates fifth year in business

Stephanie Harris of florist business The Rose Garden in Great Dunmow. Picture: THE ROSE GARDEN

Fundraising efforts bring treats and joy to others

Jess Kearns and Amy Johnson, organisers of Dunmow's Baby and Toddler Event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Free online event for Essex residents interested in becoming County Councillors

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Shop Local: No excuse to have a dull Wardrobe this lockdown

Nikki of Great Dunnow store Wardrobe. Picture: Nikki Anthony

Pregnancy app has helped over 5,000 people in Essex

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Success in Rotary Club of Dunmow Schools Competition

Competition winners Lailah Albon (on the left), Harriet Stigwood (on the right), Great Dunmow Primary School headteacher Kevin Watts, Rotary Club of Dunmow President Willie Fraser and Youth Chair Jenny Versey. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF DUNMOW

Free online event for Essex residents interested in becoming County Councillors

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Art history classes in Neo-claccicism, Romanticism, Realism and Impressionism

David Aronsohn of Saffron Walden. Picture: submitted

Hospice shopping event moves online

Farleigh Hospice, which provides hospice care to people affected by life-limiting illnesses and bereavement across mid Essex. Picture: FARLEIGH HOSPICE

Rotarians plant purple crosus corms for polio campaign

Colin Bradley and Neil Whiting planting purple crocus corms. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF DUNMOW