News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Community helps foodbank under pressure

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:00 PM January 27, 2021   
Uttlesford Foodbank volunteer receiving donations from Saffron Walden Town Council

Uttlesford Foodbank volunteer receiving donations from Saffron Walden Town Council - Credit: Judith Thompson

Uttlesford Foodbank has been forced to recruit additional volunteers as demand for its services soars.

The organisation is facing increased pressures arising from the need to self-isolate and the demands of lockdown, but local residents have been stepping up with support.

Steph Maxwell, project coordinator at Uttlesford Foodbank, said: “It does seem a lot busier compared to December.”  

She said reasons include job losses, lower furlough pay, Universal Credit delays and financial pressures caused by Christmas.

She said donation banks in supermarkets have been “very well supported”, including Co-Op and Tesco in Dunmow, Co-Op in Flitch Green, Co-Op in Stansted and Tesco and Waitrose in Saffron Walden.

You may also want to watch:

“We have been very lucky, people in Uttlesford have been very generous with food support and financial donations. We couldn’t do it without them, they have been amazing. People who receive food parcels also want to know how they can help so they also contribute to the society. 

“I am working with a great team of people. It’s important to address food insecurity for vulnerable families. It’s a service that is needed and I wish it wasn’t, we are one of the richest nations in the world and we have to have a foodbank.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Secretary of state to consider overturning Finchingfield houses approval
  2. 2 Villages around Great Dunmow covered in frost and snow
  3. 3 Distraction theft in Dunmow leaves woman without handbag
  1. 4 Covid-19 fast-testing centre opens in Uttlesford for asymptomatic residents
  2. 5 Church received £31,000 grant for restoration purposes
  3. 6 Uttlesford Covid case rates decline means they are now the lowest in Essex 
  4. 7 Red engraved gem from iron ring is older than was previously thought
  5. 8 Police appeal after clothing theft from donation container
  6. 9 Beavers help with Finchingfield's 'worst flood in 20 years'
  7. 10 Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council

This month, Saffron Walden Town Council successfully secured a grant of £1,950 from the county council's Lockdown Support Fund to spend on basic supplies for Uttlesford Foodbank. 

The council has been working throughout the pandemic to fund emergency food and supplies for vulnerable individuals and families. 

Tourist information officer Judith Thomson, who normally deals with events, has been redirected  towards helping the foodbank on a weekly basis. 

Judith said: “We have been in contact weekly with the foodbank, finding out what they are short of and what support they need.  

“They also post on their website and Facebook page to say what they need.” 

This month, Dunmow Rotary delivered 823kg of supplies to Uttlesford Foodbank after a successful reverse advent calendar saw its members donating items throughout December.

You can post cheques to the foodbank or donate money online at https://uttlesford.foodbank.org.uk. The foodbank also provides regular updates on its website and Facebook page about items they need.

Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelmsford Crown Court

Man jailed for at least 18 years after murdering partner out of jealousy

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Hot lunches to support more vulnerable in community

Louise Dunderdale

person

Flooding

Seventh flood in Great Bardfield breaks pavement

Louise Dunderdale

person

Essex County Council

Essex County Council approves council tax increase

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus