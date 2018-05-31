Pupils demand council take action to improve safety outside school

PCSOs Nikki Morris and Simon Horne join the protest. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

Children stood on a 'pop-up' zebra crossing demanding a permanent one outside their school.

Community Safety Officer Angela Greneski and Councillor Colin Day join the protest. Picture SAFFRON PHOTO Community Safety Officer Angela Greneski and Councillor Colin Day join the protest. Picture SAFFRON PHOTO

Pupils held up placards with messages including: 'Help Us Get to School Safely', 'Slow Down' and 'Give Us A Crossing'.

The black and white rubber stripes and inflatable Belisha beacons were set up outside St Mary's Primary in Dunmow on Thursday.

The school, with entrances both back and front, is calling for extended zig-zag lines to prevent parking - signs to tell drivers they are approaching a school, 20mph zones on the roads back and front near the school, and railings to prevent children being able to run into the road.

The school has been calling on Essex County Council to provide road safety measures for some years. The campaign was stepped up after a toddler tripped and fell into the path of a car in March.

The driver was going slowly and the child, though taken to hospital with facial injuries, made a full recovery.

The crossing is needed at the rear of the school in Chequers Lane, an entrance many parents use with free spaces for dropping off and collecting in Chequers Lane car park.

Head teacher Clare Griffiths, regularly goes outside the school to monitor parking and see that cars are parking in the right places.

She said: "We try to persuade people to park in Chequers Lane but they still have to cross a road. There is not even a sign to say there is a school or asking drivers to slow down."

Mrs Griffiths will address the highways panel of Essex County Council at its January meeting. She said: "We will continue to take measures to get our case heard. We are saying: 'Please take notice of us now'."

The pop-up crossing was supplied by the Environmental Transport Association who were contacted by parent Laura Trevillian.

A spokesman for Essex Highways, said: "In January, the Uttlesford highways panel will look at the results of traffic speed surveys carried out near the school.

"Although a zebra crossing has not been suggested by the town council as part of their proposals for improvements, measures to be considered include the introduction of a 20mph zone, and/or safety railings along the road."