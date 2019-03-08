Gallery

Pupils pick a fancy way to raise funds for hospital unit

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A group of primary students have raised nearly £800 for a neo natal unit after taking part in a eight-mile walk whilst in fancy dress.

One of the children taking part was Erin Wilson, 9, whose cousin Chloe Tate died in 2009, aged just three-day- old, having been born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

The 11 pupils, all from Dunmow St Mary's Primary School, were raising money for Smile - The Chloe Tate Foundation, which has so far raised more than £42,000 for the neo natal unit at Leeds General Infirmary, where Chloe was cared for.

Erin's mother, Natalie Wilson, who organised the event on May 27, said: "Erin said she wanted to do something to help raise money and I suggested the walk. It feels amazing [to have raised the money]. During the walk the kids were asking about the fundraising and about Chloe. It was a really good day."

To sponsor the walk, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloe-elizabeth-tate.

