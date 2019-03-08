Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Pupils pick a fancy way to raise funds for hospital unit

PUBLISHED: 13:39 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 June 2019

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A group of primary students have raised nearly £800 for a neo natal unit after taking part in a eight-mile walk whilst in fancy dress.

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

One of the children taking part was Erin Wilson, 9, whose cousin Chloe Tate died in 2009, aged just three-day- old, having been born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

The 11 pupils, all from Dunmow St Mary's Primary School, were raising money for Smile - The Chloe Tate Foundation, which has so far raised more than £42,000 for the neo natal unit at Leeds General Infirmary, where Chloe was cared for.

Erin's mother, Natalie Wilson, who organised the event on May 27, said: "Erin said she wanted to do something to help raise money and I suggested the walk. It feels amazing [to have raised the money]. During the walk the kids were asking about the fundraising and about Chloe. It was a really good day."

To sponsor the walk, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloe-elizabeth-tate.

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Familiar faces feature in village’s popular scarecrow trail

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Volunteer marks 40 years at Hatfield Forest

Bob Reed has been a volunteer at Hatfield Forest for fourty years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Familiar faces feature in village’s popular scarecrow trail

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Volunteer marks 40 years at Hatfield Forest

Bob Reed has been a volunteer at Hatfield Forest for fourty years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Pupils pick a fancy way to raise funds for hospital unit

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

MP withdraws from race to become next prime minister just a week after entering

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY

Funding boost will put GP surgeries in Uttlesford in the fast lane

Broadband boost for GP surgeries in Essex.

MP calls for more to be done to increase funding for Uttlesford schools

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch. Picture: ARCHANT

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24