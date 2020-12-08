Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals

Alex Webb of Great Dunmow is in the MasterChef kitchen. Picture: MASTERCHEF MasterChef

A Dunmow head chef is back in the MasterChef kitchen on television tonight (Tuesday), having reached the semi-finals.

Alex Webb from Square 1 Restaurant on the High Street is one of 10 remaining chefs in the contest, MasterChef: The Professionals.

His skills are being judged by Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing, highly-reputed chef Monica Galetti and MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace.

The show, on BBC One at 9pm, will set the remaining chefs the challenge of producing a dish based around their favourite Food Memory.

The group of 10 will be split into two groups of five for the cooking, but they will ultimately all be cooking off against each other.

They need to wow the three judges with a knockout dish, which exemplifies the way in which food can remind you of wonderful times. The chefs have 90 minutes. The five strongest will go straight through to the next round.

The five weakest chefs showcase their talents in an Invention Test where they must create a dish you could order from a fine dining food delivery experience.

For two hopefuls their journey must come to an end.

The three best chefs will join the five from the previous round and continue in their pursuit of the trophy.

To not spoil anyone’s viewing fun, chefs are asked to keep tight lipped until the programme airs.

Alex - also known as Chef Webb - cooked a chicken thigh dish for the dreaded Skills Test, in an episode which previously aired.