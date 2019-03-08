Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dunmow soapbox event raises thousands for good causes

PUBLISHED: 13:40 06 June 2019

Action from the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Action from the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

An event advertised as free but with the public invited to make donations, has raised £40,000 for charities.

Action from the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOAction from the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The final amount raised at the second Great Dunmow Soapbox Race on May 26 has come in at just over £40,000 for charties including Mind in west Essex and St Clare Hospice.

There were 49 teams from all over the country who descended on the town, watched by a crowd of some 20,000 people.

The challenging course down Braintree Road included jumps, chicanes and, new for this year, blizzard alley.

The winners of this year's event were the Dunmow team the Flitch House.

Round Table organiser Jordan Bright, said: "The event was billed as a free event, but members of the public dug deep, for Mind West Essex and St Clare Hospice, as well as an amount being ringfenced to invest back into community projects and good causes within the Great Dunmow community."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Familiar faces feature in village’s popular scarecrow trail

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Fresh bid for bin lorry depot is unveiled by council after previous plan is turned down

Plans to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield have been submitted to UDC, a year after the first application failed. Picture: JB PLANNING ASSOCIATES

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Familiar faces feature in village’s popular scarecrow trail

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Fresh bid for bin lorry depot is unveiled by council after previous plan is turned down

Plans to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield have been submitted to UDC, a year after the first application failed. Picture: JB PLANNING ASSOCIATES

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow soapbox event raises thousands for good causes

Action from the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Helping businesses grapple with the ‘marketing monster’

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fresh bid for bin lorry depot is unveiled by council after previous plan is turned down

Plans to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield have been submitted to UDC, a year after the first application failed. Picture: JB PLANNING ASSOCIATES

Izzie bids to feed the 1,000

Izzie King with one of her boxes for her Breakfast Challenge to collect food for homeless people. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Daks Over Duxford mass flight commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

One of the Dakotas taking part in the Daks Over Duxford event at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead
Drive 24