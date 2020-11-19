Gallery
Shop Local: Christmas pet gifts in stock at Happy Tails
Happy Tails pet supplies in Dunmow has pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and Christmas treat food in stock, alongside novelty Christmas dog jumpers, bow ties, and antler headbands.
They have pet toys including catnip and bell toys for cats, squeaker and soft toys for dogs.
Owner Jo Rosewll is open from 9am to 2pm during the November Covid lockdown, as she is doing deliveries to your door in the afternoons.
Jo said: “I have all my Christmas stuff out now. People are coming in and getting a bit organised.”
Jo said she was glad of customers who continue to #ShopLocal.
She added: “I’ve been fairly steady with customers. It’s been quite good.”
The store on Stortford Road also has food for birds, feeders and wild bird feeding stations, hedgehog food and duck pellets.
You can also get keys cut, if you’re trying to help Santa this year!