Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM November 19, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020

Happy Tails pet supplies in Dunmow has pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and Christmas treat food in stock, alongside novelty Christmas dog jumpers, bow ties, and antler headbands.

Happy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas advent calendars for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL - Credit: Happy Tails

Do you include your pet in your Christmas celebrations?

Happy Tails pet supplies in Dunmow has pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and Christmas treat food in stock, alongside novelty Christmas dog jumpers, bow ties, and antler headbands.

They have pet toys including catnip and bell toys for cats, squeaker and soft toys for dogs.

Owner Jo Rosewll is open from 9am to 2pm during the November Covid lockdown, as she is doing deliveries to your door in the afternoons.

Happy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas stockings with treats for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL - Credit: Happy Tails

You may also want to watch:

Jo said: “I have all my Christmas stuff out now. People are coming in and getting a bit organised.”

Jo said she was glad of customers who continue to #ShopLocal.

She added: “I’ve been fairly steady with customers. It’s been quite good.”

The store on Stortford Road also has food for birds, feeders and wild bird feeding stations, hedgehog food and duck pellets.

Happy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas gifts for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL - Credit: Happy Tails

You can also get keys cut, if you’re trying to help Santa this year!

Happy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas gifts for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL - Credit: Happy Tails

Happy Tails in Dunmow has toys for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL - Credit: Happy Tails