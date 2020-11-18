Advanced search

Gallery

Shop Local: Christmas pet gifts in stock at Happy Tails

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 November 2020

Happy Tails in Great Dunmow. Picture: Jo Rosewell

Happy Tails in Great Dunmow. Picture: Jo Rosewell

Happy Tails Jo Rosewell

Happy Tails pet supplies in Dunmow has pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and Christmas treat food in stock, alongside novelty Christmas dog jumpers, bow ties, and antler headbands.

Happy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas advent calendars for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELLHappy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas advent calendars for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL

Do you include your pet in your Christmas celebrations?

Happy Tails pet supplies in Dunmow has pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and Christmas treat food in stock, alongside novelty Christmas dog jumpers, bow ties, and antler headbands.

They have pet toys including catnip and bell toys for cats, squeaker and soft toys for dogs.

Owner Jo Rosewll is open from 9am to 2pm during the November Covid lockdown, as she is doing deliveries to your door in the afternoons.

Happy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas stockings with treats for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELLHappy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas stockings with treats for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL

Jo said: “I have all my Christmas stuff out now. People are coming in and getting a bit organised.”

Jo said she was glad of customers who continue to #ShopLocal.

She added: “I’ve been fairly steady with customers. It’s been quite good.”

The store on Stortford Road also has food for birds, feeders and wild bird feeding stations, hedgehog food and duck pellets.

Happy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas gifts for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELLHappy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas gifts for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL

You can also get keys cut, if you’re trying to help Santa this year!

Happy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas gifts for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELLHappy Tails in Dunmow has Christmas gifts for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL

Happy Tails in Dunmow has toys for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELLHappy Tails in Dunmow has toys for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL

Happy Tails in Dunmow has toys for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELLHappy Tails in Dunmow has toys for your pet. Picture: JO ROSEWELL

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Shop Local: Christmas pet gifts in stock at Happy Tails

Happy Tails in Great Dunmow. Picture: Jo Rosewell

District council’s accounts will not be signed off this month, sparking war of words

Uttlesford District Council.

Comedy being livestreamed

Stand Up With Irving. Picture: CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown

Dr David Edwards, Consultant in Health Protection at PHE East. Picture: PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND

Fun at school raises money for Children in Need Day

Play Your Cards Right, Dunmow style and the teacher or the headteacher gets a pie to the face! Picture: GREAT DUNMOW PRIMARY SCHOOL