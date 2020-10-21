Dunmow coffee shop backs Shop Local campaign and is boosted by your community support

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

Businesses are backing the Dunmow Broadcast’s #ShopLocal campaign, encouraging people to visit the town centre and spend money.

Meadow Hill coffee shop and Deli, Dunmow Meadow Hill coffee shop and Deli, Dunmow

Carole Sansom, who runs Meadow Hill Coffee Shop on the High Street, believes the campaign is “a great idea” as residents do not often realise what is available on their own doorstep.

She said: “Having the support of the local community is critical to the success of any local business.

“It’s all about getting to know what our customers want and would like to buy -whether it’s a favourite cake or range of clothing.

“It is local people who bring life and character to the town high street which in turn supports the local economy and allows shops to offer employment opportunities.

Carole Sansom of Meadow Hill Coffee Shop and Deli in Dunmow backs the #ShopLocal campaign. Picture: Meadow Hill Carole Sansom of Meadow Hill Coffee Shop and Deli in Dunmow backs the #ShopLocal campaign. Picture: Meadow Hill

“Using local shops is also an opportunity to make new friends and to enjoy great customer service.”

Meadow Hill Coffee Shop sells gift vouchers, biscuits, chocolates and jellies, as well as food hampers, gift hampers to order, savoury hampers and afternoon tea.

Carole, who has owned the business for three and a half years, said they rely on local recommendations and repeat customers, including families, friends meeting friends and local workers needing a takeaway coffee or lunch.

“The shop has many lovely regular customers who drink and eat the same thing each visit as well as people who have found us by chance.

Delightful treats at Meadow Hill Coffee Shop and Deli in Dunmow. Picture: Meadow Hill Delightful treats at Meadow Hill Coffee Shop and Deli in Dunmow. Picture: Meadow Hill

“We recently raised £772 for Macmillan cancer support and couldn’t have done this without our great customers and team.”

Unsurprisingly 2020 has seen its fair share of challenges, with staff making a huge effort to ensure the business meets Covid-19 guidelines.

For example it has had to reduce the number of tables and seats available and make time consuming operational changes.

Carole added: “It continues to be challenging to remain up to date as regulations change and it’s also been an opportunity to look at things differently and has kept us on our toes.

Inside Meadow Hill Coffee Shop and Deli in Dunmow. Picture: Meadow Hill Inside Meadow Hill Coffee Shop and Deli in Dunmow. Picture: Meadow Hill

“We would be lost without our regulars. We all enjoy a catch up and keep an eye out if we haven’t seen someone recently - it’s a bit like our extended family.”

