Shop Local: We’re supporting each other in this lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 November 2020

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman

Our high street will support us through this lockdown so we in turn need to support them - by getting as many Christmas gifts as possible in the town this year.

R4U: Patrick Lavelle.R4U: Patrick Lavelle.

That’s the message from Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman as England prepares to go back into lockdown today for four weeks.

Essential shops including supermarkets will remain open. And many businesses are offering click and collect, take away services and online shopping to get items to your door.

Cllr Coleman said: “It is essential for the survival of the town high street for the community to support the traders and to shop locally, as we have been doing.

“Set yourself a challenge - how many Christmas presents can you buy in our town.”

Last month's 10th annual Dunmow Big Draw perch sculpture with Deb Hart, Graham Slade, Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Shaun Pledger, Catherine Mummery and Andreas Stavrou. Photo: Saffron PhotoLast month's 10th annual Dunmow Big Draw perch sculpture with Deb Hart, Graham Slade, Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Shaun Pledger, Catherine Mummery and Andreas Stavrou. Photo: Saffron Photo

Patrick Lavelle of the town’s May Dunmow Prosper sub committee said: “The shops in Dunmow gave a huge amount of support and help to the town to get through the first lockdown and we are sure that the shops that are able to remain open will continue to provide the exceptional service that goes above and beyond what most towns receive.

“We are extremely proud to be part of such a vibrant community which provides a safe and enjoyable shopping experience even in this difficult period.

“Supporting our local businesses helps to provide support to local events in Dunmow as we have seen this year with The Big Draw and the pumpkin hunt, and with the Christmas lights which will be coming on in December as normal.

“Please support the Dunmow Broadcast #ShopLocal campaign, supporting our local businesses not just because it’s the right thing to do but to preserve the service, quality and choice available into the future.”

Since Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s weekend announcement of lockdown 2.0, Great Dunmow traders have been busy putting plans into action.

Rachael Clarke of the Great Dunmow Town Team said: “We are understandably upset about having to close once again, and have all invested time and money in making our businesses Covid-secure, and have loved serving our customers over the past few months.

“We are all looking for ways to continue offering our products and services during lockdown, whether that be through a click and collect service, take away options and local delivery.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

