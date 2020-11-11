Shop Local: Luckins Wine Store is open and also offers delivery

Lilly Kelsey and David Kelsey of Luckins Wine Store, Dunmow. Picture: supplied Luckins Wine Store, Lilly Kelsey

A huge selection of competitively priced wine, great service and same day free delivery to your door if you live in Dunmow or the surrounding villages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luckins Wine Store in the town’s Market Place offers all these things.

Store owner David Kelsey said the community supported them during the last lockdown and he hopes that continues this time too.

As an essential store, Luckins is able to remain open seven days a week.

Shoppers can call and collect, or the store can deliver.

David said: “We’re pleased with the amount of people that come in. We also want to welcome new customers.

“I don’t know if people have noticed, but if you look at the back of supermarket wines, a lot are bottled by a business based in Bristol. Our wines are authentic.”

David said they had a vast range, and some very competitive prices, some of which are cheaper than elsewhere.

You may also want to watch:

They offer no-pressure advice if you want to think about trying something new, and bottles can make great gifts if there is a birthday or special occasion on the horizon.

They stock spirits, ports and cocktails, and countdown to Christmas gin and beer advent calendars.

If you have a special occasion on the horizon, they stock champagne brands such as Cristal and Dom Perignon.

“We are a small independent. We constantly price check things to make sure we are in the same ballpark,” he said.

“People should come to us because we have better products, better prices, and great wines!”

They have a current offer of a mixed dozen bottles of wines which works at £4.08 a bottle.

They also have Bishop Nick beer from Braintree, which has won several East Anglia Champion Beer of Britain gold awards.

This year the Great Taste awards gave a gold star to the Heresy Golden Ale, adding to last year’s gold stars for Ridley’s Rite and amber ale 1555.

We urge people to continue to #ShopLocal. Where are you shopping? Are you an independent trader who is still open during this second lockdown? Get in touch and let us know.