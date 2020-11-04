Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 November 2020

Nikki of Great Dunnow store Wardrobe. Picture: Nikki Anthony

Nikki of Great Dunnow store Wardrobe. Picture: Nikki Anthony

Nikki Anthony

Clothes can change your mood and during this second lockdown Wardrobe can come to your aid with click and collect and mail order to your home.

From June 2020: Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe, with Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team, Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley, deputy town mayor Patrick Lavelle, and town crier Richard Harris. Picture: Mike PerryFrom June 2020: Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe, with Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team, Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley, deputy town mayor Patrick Lavelle, and town crier Richard Harris. Picture: Mike Perry

Nikki Anthony of the independent ladies fashion boutique in Great Dunmow said they have warm and fashionable gilets, and lots of colours to lift the mood including reds, purples, greens and blues. They also have trendy sand and metallic colours in stock.

“Even during lockdown I want people to look fabulous,” she said.

“Clothing can give you that positive mental state we all need at the moment.”

Her store can help with early Christmas purchases, with gloves, scarves, handbags, accessories and gift vouchers.

Nikki Anthony at Wardrobe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTONikki Anthony at Wardrobe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

“I can give guidance on what suits you free of charge, a personal shopping experience over the phone or on FaceTime.”

Their new website has lots of choices, but get in touch as not everything is online.

The range covers everything from day to day wear to an outfit for a special occasion.

Brands include Joseph Ribkoff, Marble, Salsa Jeans, Surkana and Camelot.

On Wednesday (November 4) the store took part in a late night covid-compliant Christmas shopping evening, with other stores on the High Street and in Market Place, before lockdown restrictions came into force.

Nikki opened Wardrobe 15 years ago as she wanted clothes that cater for real women, and pieces that convert from day to evening so they become firm favourites.

Call her on 01371 879862 or see her new website /www.wardrobe-uk.com/

