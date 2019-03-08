Dunmow Scouts wish long-established secretary farewell

Dunmow Scout Leader, Mike Best, presented Sarah Cousins with a bouquet as a thank you for her hard work. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The Dunmow Scout Group wished farewell to their secretary of five years at an annual general meeting.

Sarah Cousins, 55, from Broxted, first started helping the scout group when her children, Emma and Matthew, joined in 2006.

Notably, Sarah organised the scout's tea tent at the Dunmow Flitch Trials in 2012 and 2016, as well as at the Dunmow Carnival.

"I have enjoyed being able to give something back," she said.

"All of the people that run scouting groups are all volunteers. A lot of them have been doing it all their lives and I felt it was a little thing I could do for them."

As her children are grown up, Sarah is giving up the position so younger parents can step forward.

During the annual meeting, group scout leader Mike Best thanked Sarah for her hard work and presented her with a bouquet of flowers.