Great Dunmow Primary School has received a Music Mark, having been nominated for the award by Essex Music Hub.

The Music Mark demonstrates the school has shown a commitment to providing a high-quality music education.

Headteacher Kevin Watts said music is an important part of their curriculum. The Music Mark is in addition to the school’s existing Arts Mark.

“I am really pleased that the commitment to the arts in the school and in particularly music has been recognised by this national mark.

“We strive to offer a broad and balanced curriculum placing equal importance to all curriculum subjects.

“Some pupils who may not excel in English or Maths may have a flair for music so it’s important that we provide opportunities for all pupils to embrace something that they enjoy and have an interest in.

“We have visiting music teachers for clarinet, drums, keyboard, violin and guitar. We have our own choir and primary orchestra and we have extra-curricular clubs that are music based such as Recorder.”

