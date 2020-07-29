Gallery

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant Square 1 Restaurant

We catch up with some of the places taking part in a Government initiative to boost the economy during August through the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

Some of the food choices at Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant Some of the food choices at Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

For August, diners can have up to £10 off food and non-alcoholic drinks per person for eat-in meals from Mondays to Wednesdays when they use restaurants, cafes and bars who have signed up to the scheme. Venues claim the discount back from the Government.

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow has signed up.

“We are pulling staff back from furlough. We are going to be open every day,” he said.

They are replacing their Monday Madness three course offer with a Monday to Wednesday lunch and dinner Midweek Madness offer.

Some of the food at Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant Some of the food at Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

The £20 three course scheme then gets £10 off through the Government scheme, meaning the customers pays £10.

He said: “The restaurant looks beautiful, the food I think is better than we have ever done.”

The restaurant, which has been set up with fewer tables and all necessary social distancing and sanitising precautions, will offer a la carte during the rest of the week and show off their skills.

The Vine Bar and Grill in Great Bardfield is also taking part in the scheme.

The Vine Bar and Grill in Great Bardfield. Picture: The Vine The Vine Bar and Grill in Great Bardfield. Picture: The Vine

Jacque Manning said: “I think it’s a good idea for the community, for people in general, it’s nice that they are getting something back.

“Since we reopened we’ve had really good feedback. Everybody has been saying they love what we’ve done and they love the food.”

They are now serving food seven days a week, and customers can eat indoors, on the terrace or in the rear garden at socially distanced tables.

More than 53,000 outlets across the UK have signed up to the scheme.

Some of the food at The Vine Bar and Grill in Great Bardfield. Picture: The Vine Some of the food at The Vine Bar and Grill in Great Bardfield. Picture: The Vine

In a statement, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Our restaurants, cafes and bars play a vital role in our economy, employing more than a million people. They have been hit hard by coronavirus, so it’s vital we do everything we can to help them recover.

“Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme is designed to get more customers through the door – protecting jobs by giving businesses the confidence to retain and hire staff.”

Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters will be displayed at participating venues.

There is also an online venue finder at www.gov.uk/guidance/get-a-discount-with-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme

Venues in Dunmow and district are taking part in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme. Picture: HM Revenue & Customs Venues in Dunmow and district are taking part in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme. Picture: HM Revenue & Customs

