Published: 11:24 AM June 2, 2021

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

A youth football club is hoping to continue providing a platform for children to progress from through sport.

Dunmow Rovers Youth FC have been keeping around 300 of its players entertained during the Covid-19 pandemic with kit competitions and online challenges.

One of their main ways to encourage more children to play football is through their mini strikers sessions, which run for under 18s at the Dunmow Recreation Ground along The Causeway.

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Jamie Smith, chairman of Dunmow Rovers Youth FC which boasts 22 teams from under 7s to under 18s, said: “The mini strikers is the life and soul of the club where kids can come and try football for free.

“From these sessions, they can gain experience, meet new friends and hopefully they get to 18 with good knowledge of playing football, as well as life skills.”

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

To help families during the pandemic, the club has reduced signing-on fees for the upcoming season and is planning to hold its presentation day depending on lockdown restrictions easing from June 21.

You may also want to watch:

The club also helps parents wanting to achieve an FA coaching badge, as well as aspiring referees.

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Mr Smith added: “It’s important to have opportunities for children to meet new people and respecting each other to give then a healthy start in life and for the club to grow mini strikers is important.”

For more information on training sessions and joining the club, visit: https://www.dunmowroversyouthfc.co.uk/.