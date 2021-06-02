News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Chairman's goal to continue giving more kids a chance

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:24 AM June 2, 2021   
Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

A youth football club is hoping to continue providing a platform for children to progress from through sport. 

Dunmow Rovers Youth FC have been keeping around 300 of its players entertained during the Covid-19 pandemic with kit competitions and online challenges. 

One of their main ways to encourage more children to play football is through their mini strikers sessions, which run for under 18s at the Dunmow Recreation Ground along The Causeway. 

Dunmow Rovers Youth FC training

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Jamie Smith, chairman of Dunmow Rovers Youth FC which boasts 22 teams from under 7s to under 18s, said: “The mini strikers is the life and soul of the club where kids can come and try football for free.  

“From these sessions, they can gain experience, meet new friends and hopefully they get to 18 with good knowledge of playing football, as well as life skills.” 

Dunmow Rovers Youth FC training

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Dunmow Rovers Youth FC training match

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

To help families during the pandemic, the club has reduced signing-on fees for the upcoming season and is planning to hold its presentation day depending on lockdown restrictions easing from June 21. 

You may also want to watch:

The club also helps parents wanting to achieve an FA coaching badge, as well as aspiring referees. 

Dunmow Rovers Youth FC training

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Dunmow Rovers Youth FC training

Dunmow Rovers Youth Football Club boasts around 300 players and is looking to encourage more youngsters to get involved in the sport. - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Youth FC

Mr Smith added: “It’s important to have opportunities for children to meet new people and respecting each other to give then a healthy start in life and for the club to grow mini strikers is important.” 

For more information on training sessions and joining the club, visit: https://www.dunmowroversyouthfc.co.uk/.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Lesley's cleaning habit inspires team's litter pick
  2. 2 Pub landlord releases Euro 2020 single
  3. 3 Pam's Dunmow walks net Guide Dogs £4,000
  1. 4 Walden Curate appointed to Black Notley, Great Notley and Rayne
  2. 5 'Little Kicking Cubs' the perfect way to enjoy football for pre schoolers
  3. 6 Serious injury ends Dunmow game early but Aythorpe Roding and High Roding claim wins
  4. 7 Club sharing love and passion for football across all ages
  5. 8 They've made a difference in Uttlesford!
  6. 9 Council faces hefty legal bill after losing bid to stop Stansted expansion
  7. 10 Uttlesford reacts to London Stansted Airport appeal ruling
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid-19

Coronavirus

Spring Bank Holiday: Uttlesford remains top of Essex Covid-19 tables

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man on a stile: Peter Cooper

Books

Ramblers re-discover Uttlesford with refreshed guidebook

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The last roof tile is laid at Polly's Field Village, Bocking.

Housing

Construction milestone reached at Polly's Field retirement village

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A red car in a bush. Behind a branch with thick green leaves: two men, wearing orange overalls

Essex Police

Driver's near-miss with deer

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus