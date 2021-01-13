Published: 12:00 PM January 13, 2021

Dunmow Rotary Club members have now delivered 823 kilos of support to Uttlesford Foodbank in three weeks.

Their latest 220 kilos was donated by members who took part in a reverse advent collection, adding one item per day during December.

Rotarians said they especially thanked residents of Canfield and Takeley who contributed over 600 kilos collected and delivered before Christmas.

Rotary President Willie Fraser has now given up alcohol and meat for January as part of the club’s ‘January Challenge’.

Fifteen fellow Rotarians have joined the sponsored pledge event. Willie has become a vegetarian and stopped drinking alcohol for a month, while other Rotarians joining him will be cycling or walking their age in miles or the age of the club which is 72 years.

One member has donated two paintings for auction which he has produced during lockdown. All money raised will go to local charities.

To make a donation visit the TapSimple donation page at https://events.tapsimple.org/page/the-rotary-club-of-dunmow-charity-trust-fund/dunmow-rotary-january-2021-challenge