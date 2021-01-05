Published: 7:00 AM January 5, 2021

Dunmow Rotary members have set themselves a January challenge.

Rotary President Willie Fraser has given up alcohol and meat for January.

Dunmow Rotary President Willie Fraser - Credit: Dunmow Rotary Club

He has also enlisted 15 fellow Rotarians in a sponsored pledge.

He will become a vegetarian and stop drinking alcohol for the month, while other Rotarians joining him will be cycling or walking their age in miles or the age of the Club which is 72 years.

The club is asking the community for sponsorship to spur them on in their efforts. All money raised is for local charities.

You may also want to watch:

In the past year they have supported a range of good causes including providing money for St Mary's Primary School to buy computer equipment, support for Uttlesford Foodbank, and PPE to local care homes. They have also supported Guides and Scouts, Hearing Dogs, the Stroke Club, Disabled Club, and more.

Sponsor by donating through their Dunmow Rotary Facebook or Rotary web pages at https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1404