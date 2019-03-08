Advanced search

Dunmow Rotary Club welcomes new president

PUBLISHED: 08:14 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 15 July 2019

Outgoing Dunmow Rotary Club president with Willie Fraiser, the new president. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Dunmow Rotary Club has distributed a record amount to overseas and local charities in the past year.

Out-going president Peter Childs welcomed members and guests at the club's annual handover ceremony on July 5 at the Rowena Davey Day Centre. Incoming president Willie Fraser said that Peter would be a hard act to follow and presented his predecessor with a yearbook highlighting the club's recent activities. For example, earlier this year the club donated £1500 to communities battling the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Willie will also be supported by vice president Michael Chapman in the coming year, Roger Hammond as secretary and Mike Perry as treasurer.

The club has a busy timetable of events coming up, starting with a brunch to help two local girl guides attending a jamboree in Croatia. The girl guides are one of the youth-based charities chosen by Willie to support during his year as president.

