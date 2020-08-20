Advanced search

Dunmow Rotarians hold an outdoor social event in Takeley

PUBLISHED: 11:09 20 August 2020

The Rotary Club of Dunmow has welcomed its newest member Stan Keller, who has moved from his previous club. He is seen here with President William Fraser. Picture: Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Dunmow has welcomed its newest member Stan Keller, who has moved from his previous club. He is seen here with President William Fraser. Picture: Rotary Club

Dunmow Rotary

Members of Dunmow Rotary met up in person for the first time in months, with their first social distancing social event, a pint and a sandwich in Takeley.

The Rotary Club of Dunmow had a social meeting outside in Takeley.The Rotary Club of Dunmow had a social meeting outside in Takeley.

They welcomed newest member Stan Keller, who has moved to Dunmow from his previous club in Chelmsford.

The metal detecting rally planned for Saturday August 29 has unfortunately been cancelled for community safety over coronavirus. This would have been the fourth time the rally had been held, where profits are donated to local charities.

However, members are still raising funds by the voluntary donation of their weekly lunch money as many families and charities need help.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow Rotarians hold an outdoor social event in Takeley

The Rotary Club of Dunmow has welcomed its newest member Stan Keller, who has moved from his previous club. He is seen here with President William Fraser. Picture: Rotary Club

Eight year old Dunmow girl’s haircut to help children through Little Princess Trust

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo

Uttlesford has the ‘highest housing need’ in Cambridge and Oxford arc

Uttlesford District Council.

Details released by FA as fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds

Fans will be allowed back into non-league football grounds again from August 22. Picture: DANNY LOO

Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day

Poppy wreaths were laid as Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry