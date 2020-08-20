Dunmow Rotarians hold an outdoor social event in Takeley

The Rotary Club of Dunmow has welcomed its newest member Stan Keller, who has moved from his previous club. He is seen here with President William Fraser. Picture: Rotary Club Dunmow Rotary

Members of Dunmow Rotary met up in person for the first time in months, with their first social distancing social event, a pint and a sandwich in Takeley.

They welcomed newest member Stan Keller, who has moved to Dunmow from his previous club in Chelmsford.

The metal detecting rally planned for Saturday August 29 has unfortunately been cancelled for community safety over coronavirus. This would have been the fourth time the rally had been held, where profits are donated to local charities.

However, members are still raising funds by the voluntary donation of their weekly lunch money as many families and charities need help.

