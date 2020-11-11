Advanced search

Remembrance Sunday observed in Great Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 November 2020

Andy King had the honour of playing the Last Post and Reveille from the top of St Mary's Church Clock Tower in Great Dunmow. Picture: SUBMITTED

Andy King had the honour of playing the Last Post and Reveille from the top of St Mary's Church Clock Tower in Great Dunmow. Picture: SUBMITTED

Andy King

This year’s Remembrance Sunday was different to usual because of Covid restrictions.

Great Dunmow fire service observed Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEGreat Dunmow fire service observed Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

The public was asked to hold the two minute silence at home, and to pin a poppy picture in their window.

Poppy wreaths were laid at the war memorial.

Town mayor Mike Coleman laid the first wreath, followed by representatives from many organisations over a period of two hours.

Speaking at the scene on Sunday, Cllr Coleman said: “Whilst in these challenging times we can’t join together as usual in our act of remembrance, we nevertheless are paying our respects.”

Great Dunmow fire service observed Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEGreat Dunmow fire service observed Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

He added: “We will remember them.”

Andy King of Great Dunmow Town Band played the Last Post and Reville from the top of St Mary’s Church clock tower.

It couldn’t be played at the war memorial because of the current coronavirus restrictions.

At Dunmow’s fire station, firefighters formed a line to observe the silence, and made a poppy shape with hose reels.

Great Dunmow's poppy wreaths, November 2020. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT POPPY APPEALGreat Dunmow's poppy wreaths, November 2020. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT POPPY APPEAL

Many of the shops have decorated their windows to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

A video filmed by Alan Stratton shows the town’s Remembrance shop windows, set to Elgar’s Enigma Variations, performed by Dunmow’s Take Note Essex Concert Band. Members got together ‘virtually’ online.

The band normally rehearses at Helena Romanes School but has been unable to because of Covid restrictions.

Musical director and conductor Alan said: “We are all missing playing together so much and have had to cancel three concerts this year.

Great Dunmow's poppy wreaths, November 2020. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT POPPY APPEALGreat Dunmow's poppy wreaths, November 2020. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT POPPY APPEAL

“Doing the videos has helped but it is not the same. We really hope to begin again, subject to regulations, in the new year and hope that 2021 will give us the opportunity to entertain not just the people of Dunmow but across the county and beyond!”

Watch the video here















































































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

Children create Remembrance crosses and fundraise for Royal British Legion

Stebbing Primary School children created Remembrance Day crosses and fundraised hundreds for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Supplied by Tom Le Masurier.

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

Children create Remembrance crosses and fundraise for Royal British Legion

Stebbing Primary School children created Remembrance Day crosses and fundraised hundreds for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Supplied by Tom Le Masurier.

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Remembrance Sunday observed in Great Dunmow

Andy King had the honour of playing the Last Post and Reveille from the top of St Mary's Church Clock Tower in Great Dunmow. Picture: SUBMITTED

Chief Constable lays wreath for Remembrance Sunday

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington lays a Remembrance Sunday wreath at the memorial stone. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Children create Remembrance crosses and fundraise for Royal British Legion

Stebbing Primary School children created Remembrance Day crosses and fundraised hundreds for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Supplied by Tom Le Masurier.

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

World champion pays Dunmow TaeKwon-Do a visit prior to restrictions

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.