Remembrance Sunday observed in Great Dunmow

Andy King had the honour of playing the Last Post and Reveille from the top of St Mary's Church Clock Tower in Great Dunmow. Picture: SUBMITTED Andy King

This year’s Remembrance Sunday was different to usual because of Covid restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Dunmow fire service observed Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Great Dunmow fire service observed Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

The public was asked to hold the two minute silence at home, and to pin a poppy picture in their window.

Poppy wreaths were laid at the war memorial.

Town mayor Mike Coleman laid the first wreath, followed by representatives from many organisations over a period of two hours.

Speaking at the scene on Sunday, Cllr Coleman said: “Whilst in these challenging times we can’t join together as usual in our act of remembrance, we nevertheless are paying our respects.”

Great Dunmow fire service observed Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Great Dunmow fire service observed Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

He added: “We will remember them.”

Andy King of Great Dunmow Town Band played the Last Post and Reville from the top of St Mary’s Church clock tower.

It couldn’t be played at the war memorial because of the current coronavirus restrictions.

At Dunmow’s fire station, firefighters formed a line to observe the silence, and made a poppy shape with hose reels.

Great Dunmow's poppy wreaths, November 2020. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT POPPY APPEAL Great Dunmow's poppy wreaths, November 2020. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT POPPY APPEAL

Many of the shops have decorated their windows to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

A video filmed by Alan Stratton shows the town’s Remembrance shop windows, set to Elgar’s Enigma Variations, performed by Dunmow’s Take Note Essex Concert Band. Members got together ‘virtually’ online.

The band normally rehearses at Helena Romanes School but has been unable to because of Covid restrictions.

Musical director and conductor Alan said: “We are all missing playing together so much and have had to cancel three concerts this year.

Great Dunmow's poppy wreaths, November 2020. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT POPPY APPEAL Great Dunmow's poppy wreaths, November 2020. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT POPPY APPEAL

“Doing the videos has helped but it is not the same. We really hope to begin again, subject to regulations, in the new year and hope that 2021 will give us the opportunity to entertain not just the people of Dunmow but across the county and beyond!”

Watch the video here















































































