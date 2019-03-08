Gallery

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

Town councillors, youth groups and residents came together in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who have given their lives in conflicts.

Yesterday (November 10), a parade progressed through the centre of town before finishing at the war memorial, where a service, to commemorate the fallen, was led by Reverand Lea Williams.

Cadets, brownies and other youth groups took part in the parade while The Great Dunmow Town Band accompanied the service.

The Mayor of Great Dunmow, Councillor Emma Marcus, laid a wreath at the memorial and she was joined by fellow district and town councillors, including Alexander Armstrong and Patrick Lavelle.

After the laying of the wreaths, the parade marched on to the Dunmow United Reformed Church, where a second service took place.

Today, Armistice Day, a short service took place between 10.45am and 11.15am at the war memorial. Maroons were fired to mark the start and end of the two minutes' silence.

