Published: 7:00 AM July 1, 2021

The knitted Post Box topper showing 100 years of the RBL in Great Dunmow - Credit: Dunmow and District Royal British Legion

A knitted post box topper is helping to mark the 100th year of the Dunmow and District Royal British Legion, whose centenary anniversary was reached yesterday (June 29).

The knitted decoration, which includes a mini soldier in military uniform, red poppies and the words RBL 100 in gold letters, was created by Jackie Monk and Kathleen Shannon.

It sits on the top of the Royal Mail box outside the old post office.

Branch members said it was a "fantastic" surprise.

Kathleen said: "We reused the base from other projects. Jackie crocheted a blue circle to sit on the white and then I knitted the soldier. The soldier probably took between six and eight hours to make and sew up.

"We love doing these and especially for the RBL as we worked very closely with them for the huge display we did in 2018 for the centenary of the end of WW1.

"We have more planned through the summer so keep your eyes peeled!"

The Dunmow and District RBL Branch was formed only six weeks after the Legion was founded.

A branch spokesperson said: "The Dunmow District RBL branch would like to thank everybody for their continued support throughout the years.

"Thoughts go to those who started our branch 100 years ago, right through to all those who have been a part of, or supported us over the years to the present day, whether that was by fundraising, volunteering, or supporting the Poppy Appeal, taking part on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, or raising awareness by displaying poppies, putting on events, shows and quizzes.

"Thank you all for ensuring that the unique contribution of the Armed Forces community is remembered and never forgotten, and for enabling us to provide lifelong support to serving personnel, veterans and their families."

The branch said they are looking forward to serving the district for the next 100 years.

If anybody needs support or information email: dunmow.poppies@gmail.com

A Royal Mail spokesperson said they first saw post box toppers in 2012 over the festive season, and their popularity grew to further locations and further key times of the year.

"More recently, we have noticed decorations celebrating various frontline workers during the Pandemic, including postal workers.

"Royal Mail's iconic postboxes are a treasured part of communities around the UK and are for use by our customers.

"For those groups who enjoy crocheting, knitting and decorating our thousands of post boxes across the country, we generally advise to please ensure that the decoration doesn't cause a safety concern or any kind of offence.

"Care should also be taken to ensure the toppers do not obstruct other customers from posting items, or our posties from collecting mail.

"We appreciate the resident's passion for creating these works of art, and value their interest in Royal Mail."​

