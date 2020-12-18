Dunmow pupils donate to food bank

Published: 12:16 PM December 18, 2020

Pupils at Dunmow St Mary’s Primary School have taken part in Braintree food bank's "reverse advent calendar" initiative.

This month, instead of receiving a gift each day, the children have brought in a grocery item for the food bank.

The charity, which has been operating for the past five years, is run in partnership with churches in the Braintree area.

It works with organisations who come into contact with people at risk of going hungry and its offices are staffed by volunteers.

Headteacher Clare Griffiths said: “Participating in this important initiative has reminded the children that the Christmas spirit is as much about giving as receiving gifts.

"Even though many of our own families are struggling we have still collected an incredibly generous donation for the food bank which we all hope will help those in crisis over this winter period.”

Visit info@braintreearea.foodbank.org.uk or phone 01376 330694