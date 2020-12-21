Dunmow primary school provides festive cheer

Published: 11:57 AM December 21, 2020

This year, many of our favourite traditions have been cancelled, however pupils and teachers at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School have refused to let the pandemic ruin the Christmas spirit.

Children at the school in High Stile filmed clips separately in their different protective bubbles before combining them in a video which will be shared with their families to download and watch.

Reception class pupils performed a singing and dancing celebration of everything Christmas.

Meanwhile, classes in years one and two put on their Christmas play, ‘A Bundle of Joy’ telling the story of the nativity from the perspective of a very grumpy donkey called Grumble.

Older year groups produced their own virtual Christmas show including dances, comedy skits and jokes.

They signed along to the tune 'Last Christmas' - sadly no singing allowed this year - and also put together a scene called ‘how to have a Covid-safe Christmas.'