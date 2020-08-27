Police gift Ollie a birthday surprise in Dunmow he’ll never forget

Ollie Smith in Dunmow with members of Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Special surprise for Ollie as he turns 17.

Ollie Smith of Dunmow with his family and members of the dog unit. Picture: Essex Police Ollie Smith of Dunmow with his family and members of the dog unit. Picture: Essex Police

When police officers found out that Ollie Smith was turning 17 they decided to surprise him.

An armed response vehicle, a dog unit, a roads policing response vehicle, a patrol car, a motorbike unit, and unmarked vehicle took half an hour of their shift to stop by his Dunmow home.

Ollie’s dad Mark said: “He loves Police Interceptors and anything to do with police and police enforcement, and he loves cars.

“This has been a massive surprise for Oliver.

Ollie Smith of Dunmow got to sit in a police car as part of the surprise for his 17th birthday, organised by Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: Essex Police Ollie Smith of Dunmow got to sit in a police car as part of the surprise for his 17th birthday, organised by Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: Essex Police

“I just want to say a great big thank you to all the officers involved.

“He will remember this forever, this is a memory you can’t buy. You could see his response when he saw all the cars and how excited he was.

“Just one car stopping by with its lights on would have had him made up but this is beyond belief. It’s really made his birthday.”

PC Glen Braden from the Uttlesford Community Policing Team said: “One of the best part of being a police officer is being able to do little things that make a big difference to people.

“I’m delighted we could do this for his special day and seeing how happy he was really made our day too.”

