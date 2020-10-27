Mayor appeals for help to boost his charity fund which will help the Dunmow district

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman Mike Coleman

As Covid has cancelled many events, the mayor of Great Dunmow is appealing to residents and businesses to help support his charity fund.

Cllr Mike Coleman’s chosen charities are the Air Ambulance, Dunmow First Responders, Macmillan Nurses and St Clare Hospice – all charities that provide vital support.

He said: “We must not forget those services that rely on public donations to operate.

“To quote a certain store ‘every little helps’ and I extend my grateful thanks in advance to those who feel able to contribute to these worthy causes.”

Make a donation directly to the Mayor’s Charity Fund by sending your cash electronically via Barclays Bank sort code 20-36-98 Acc: 43147401 or by cheque payable to Mayor’s Charity Fund to the Council Offices, Foakes House, 47 Stortford Road, Dunmow, CM6 1DG.