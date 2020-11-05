Advanced search

Acts of Remembrance being held at home this year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 November 2020

A Dunmow Remembrance cross. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

Dunmow RBL

Show your support for this year’s Remembrance Sunday with a poppy poster in your window, and hold your two minute act of Remembrance silence at home on Sunday, November 8 at 11am.

A poppy to colour. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT ROYAL BRITISH LEGIONA poppy to colour. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

This year, because of coronavirus lockdown, there will be no public act of remembrance.

Volunteers will not be going house to house or offering poppies in the street.

Poppies are still available in some essential shops in Dunmow which are open, including convenience stores, supermarkets and Ropers Chemist.

You can also download a poppy picture, either ready to pin up or one that can be coloured at home from here

A poppy wreath from this year's VE Day in Dunmow. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT ROYAL BRITISH LEGIONA poppy wreath from this year's VE Day in Dunmow. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

Or you could even get creative and design your own.

The Every Poppy Matters appeal is accepting donations via text message. Texts cost your donation plus one standard network rate message. To donate £2 text POPPY2 to 70545. To donate £5 text POPPY5 to 70545.

They will use your mobile number to ask if you would like to add Gift Aid.

