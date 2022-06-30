Great Dunmow photographer wins Discover Uttlesford competition

Patrick Whittick from Great Dunmow took this picture of John Webb's Windmill in Thaxted - Credit: Patrick Whittick

An amateur photographer from Great Dunmow has been named winner of the Discover Uttlesford 2022 photography postcard competition.

Patrick Whittick has been named winner of Discover Uttlesford's photography postcard competition - Credit: Discover Uttlesford

Patrick Whittick won the award for his image of John Webb's Windmill in Thaxted. As a prize he received a Canon Ixus camera bundle, together with the kudos of having his photo recreated as postcards.

The postcards are now available from shops and venues in Great Dunmow, Stansted Mountfitchet, Thaxted and Saffron Walden.

Discover Uttlesford is a marketing campaign, in partnership with Uttlesford District Council, which aims to drive footfall back into town centres.

Sarah Lewin, business support officer at Uttlesford District Council, said: "Patrick’s winning picture is really attractive and looks very striking printed (on recycled card) as a postcard. I do hope that readers will help themselves to the postcards and send them far afield, to share the beauty of Uttlesford."