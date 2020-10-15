Advanced search

Commemorate Remembrance Sunday at home this year, says Dunmow & District Royal British Legion

PUBLISHED: 17:59 15 October 2020

Archive: The 2019 parade and memorial service held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Members of the Dunmow and District branch of The Royal British Legion are asking people to observe Remembance Sunday at home this year on Sunday, November 8 at 11am.

This year’s occasion has had to adapt because of the threat of Covid-19 and cannot be held at the war memorial as usual.

Instead, members are encouraging everyone to create their own Remembrance.

Poppies will be available but because of current restrictions, the places where they can be offered will be limited.

A full list will be available on the Dunmow and District Royal British Legion website from October 23, along with ways to donate.

Readers can also print the Remembrance Poppy to display in a window. A print version, which can be coloured at home, is available from www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal

