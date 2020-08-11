Advanced search

Dunmow panto is postponed because of coronavirus issues

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 August 2020

A previous production of Cinderella by Dunmow Pantomime Group

Dunmow Pantomime Group has postponed this year’s planned production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs due to the ongoing issues with coronavirus.

Planning had been in place since March and rehearsals were due to start in September.

They said they had relunctantly come to the decision, as it would not have been a viable option both financially and for the safety of our cast, dancers, crew, helpers and the audiences.

The Christmas 2021 panto is now on the cards.

