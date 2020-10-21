Helena Romanes School appoints new Head Girl, Head Boy and their deputies

New Head Boy Roshaan and new Head Girl Sophie at Helena Romanes School, Dunmow. Picture: HRS Helena Romanes School

Helena Romanes School have announced their new Head Girl, Head Boy and their deputies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a creative video presentation to staff and a competitive interview process, Sophie has been successful in becoming Head Girl, with Roshaan securing the Head Boy role.

Assisting them as deputies will be Emilia, Cailtlin, Harry and Lucas.

You may also want to watch:

The team will work on student engagement, school improvement as well as planning the prom and year book.

Neal Wilcox, Head of Year 11, said: “We have a truly wonderful group of students in Year 11 and consequently had a very strong group of applicants.

“It was an absolute pleasure to hear students speak with such passion, intelligence and conviction during the interview process, something that did not make the decision making process any easier!”

Sophie would like to study environmental sciences at university and is looking forward to using her leadership skills to help include students in key decision making processes.

Roshaan has a passion for charity work and would like to increase this through the use of the student council at school. He has wanted to be head boy since Year 7.